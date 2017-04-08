NBA sets up global network of schools

The NBA is to open a worldwide network of basketball schools aimed at unearthing talent from across the globe, the league announced on Friday.

The first NBA Basketball School was launched in Mumbai on Friday, open to male and female players between ages 6 and 18, an NBA statement said.

“Our goal is to inspire more young male and female players to learn the game under the guidance of established coaches with proven training techniques,” said NBA vice president Brooks Meek.

The Mumbai school is the first of several planned for India and other locations around the world.