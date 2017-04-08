Hawks trample over Cavaliers

As the jaw-dropping loss began to sink in, LeBron James sat on the floor away from his teammates, alone in his thoughts.

The playoffs are just days away, and the NBA champions are lost again.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Atlanta Hawks, despite resting center Dwight Howard and sitting three other key starters, stunned James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-100 on Friday night.

Coming off a win over Boston on Thursday night, the Hawks outworked and outgunned the Cavs, who blew a chance to move closer to securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference with the kind of flat, uninspired performance that has become the norm in a disjointed season.

“The energy level was just real bad,” a disillusioned James said afterward. “I don’t know why.”

James struggled to explain what went wrong just two days after the Cavs had played one of their best games this season, blowing the Celtics out in Boston. That win seemed to signal a change, an acknowledgment that the postseason was quickly approaching and it was time to get serious.

And now, this.

“You expect for us to want to get better and we were doing that and we took a couple steps back tonight,” James said.

Mike Dunleavy added 20 for Atlanta and the veteran got a little revenge against Cleveland, which tossed him in as part of a trade for Kyle Korver in February. The Hawks recorded 39 assists and moved a game ahead of Milwaukee for fifth place in the East.

However, Atlanta, which also sat Paul Millsap, Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder, wasn’t celebrating. The Hawks host the Cavs on Sunday.

It was a shocking letdown by the Cavs, who have dealt with injuries all season, but don’t have any excuse for not giving it their all with so much at stake.

James scored 27 and Kyrie Irving 18 for Cleveland, which was in a funk for most of the night but took an 87-85 lead in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Korver.

Suns 120, Thunder 99

In Phoenix, Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, but failed for the second game in a row to break Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s single-season record.

Westbrook fell two assists shy of what would have been his 42nd triple-double.

On a rough night all around, Westbrook had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, along with eight turnovers before coach Billy Donovan pulled him with 2:34 to play. Devin Booker scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Suns snap a 13-game losing streak.

Westbrook did get the six assists he needed to assure that he’d join Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for a season.

In other games:

Raptors 96, Heat 94

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and the hosts beat Miami in the Raptors’ final home game of the regular season.

DeRozan broke Vince Carter’s franchise record with his 31st 30-point game of the season, shooting 14 of 32 from the floor. Carter set the mark in 2000-01. Cory Joseph added 14 points, and Kyle Lowry had 12 in his second game back form an injury.

James Johnson had 22 points for Miami against his former team. The Heat remained ninth in the Eastern Conference with three games to play.

Grizzlies 101, Knicks 88

In Memphis, Mike Conley scored 31 points and Memphis warpped up the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a victory over short-handed New York.

Conley was 12 of 17 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Grizzlies will face the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Pistons 114, Rockets 109

In Houston, Stanley Johnson hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 32.4 seconds left and added two free throws to lift Detroit past the hosts.

The Rockets led by two after a dunk by Montrezl Harrell before Ish Smith made a basket to tie it. James Harden missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Johnson’s 3-pointer made it 110-107. Harden missed another 3-point attempt, and Johnson added the free throws to make it 112-107.

Harden finished one rebound shy of a triple-double with 33 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Nuggets 122, Pelicans 106

In Denver, rookie Jamal Murray scored a career-high 30 points, including several high-soaring dunks, and the Nuggets beat New Orleans to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the hosts pull within a game of Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West with three games remaining.

New Orleans’ Anthony Davis scored 25 points in nearly 24 minutes on a night when fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins sat out with tendinitis in his right Achilles. The Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday in a home loss to the Nuggets.

Spurs 109, Mavericks 89

In Dallas, Bryn Forbes scored a career-high 27 points with San Antonio resting most of its starters, and the Spurs ran past the hosts after the Mavericks pulled most of their key veterans in the second half.

Dewayne Dedmon, the only San Antonio starter to play, had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Tony Parker made the trip but didn’t leave the bench, while Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol and Danny Green stayed home with the Spurs locked in to the No. 2 seed behind Golden State in the Western Conference.

Jazz 120, Timberwolves 113

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 39 points and Utah overcame an 11-point deficit to beat Minnesota.

Hayward and Joe Johnson powered a 40-point third quarter in which the Jazz came from behind and took the lead for good with a 16-7 run. Johnson finished with 22 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 32 points and 13 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 26 points, and Andrew Wiggins had 25.

Lakers 98, Kings 94

In Los Angeles, Julius Randle scored 25 points and Corey Brewer stole an inbounds pass with 5 seconds to play, was fouled and made both free throws to lead the Lakers over Sacramento.

Brandon Ingram had 14 points and D’Angelo Russell scored 13 for Los Angeles. Jordan Clarkson finished with 12 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 11 rebounds in a victory that hurt Los Angeles in the lottery.

The Lakers remained 1½ games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the second-worst record in the NBA. The Lakers have only three games remaining.

The King got 19 points from Skal Labissiere, 14 from Willie Cauley-Stein, 17 from Buddy Hield and 15 from Darren Collison.

Durant update

In other NBA news, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant returned to practice Friday and experienced no issues with his left knee, so he was set to play Saturday against New Orleans in his return from injury after more than a month on the sidelines.

“I had to be patient,” he said. “It definitely tests your patience. It’s about perseverance at the end of the day. Freak injury, freak accident. I could have hung my head over it but I stayed positive and knew at some point I’d get better.

“The help of the training staff, they did an unbelievable job keeping me sane for these past five weeks. A few days I went over the deep end but that’s just a part of it. But they did a great job of every single day just chipping away.”

Durant has been sidelined since he sprained the MCL in his knee and suffered a tibia bone bruise Feb. 28.