Nationals outslug rival Phillies

Another shaky performance by the bullpen didn’t cost the Washington Nationals a game this time.

Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Jayson Werth hit homers to back Max Scherzer and the Nationals held on for a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Scherzer (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits, striking out seven in 6⅔ innings. He left with a six-run lead, but the relievers allowed four runs, a day after giving up leads in the eighth and ninth innings in a 4-3 loss to Miami in 10 innings.

“We’ll figure it out,” manager Dusty Baker said. “We’re still in the process of figuring out where to slot guys. It would’ve been devastating to lose that game.”

Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer off Sammy Solis in the seventh to get the Phillies within 7-4 and Freddy Galvis hit a two-run shot off Blake Treinen in the ninth to cut it to 7-6. Treinen eventually finished for his third save after Galvis went deep.

Koda Glover did his job in the eighth, retiring three straight batters after entering with two men on.

Scherzer, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, waited until the fourth game to take the mound because a broken knuckle set him back in spring training.

The injury didn’t bother him against the Phillies, who fell to 3-11 in home openers at Citizens Bank Park.

Scherzer retired the first 10 batters before Howie Kendrick hit an opposite-field double in the fourth. He ran into trouble when he walked two batters in the seventh.

In other games:

Pirates 5, Braves 4

In Pittsburgh, David Freese and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back home runs and the Pirates won their home opener in snow flurries, beating Atlanta.

Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

Padres 7, Giants 6

In San Diego, rookie Manuel Margot hit his first two big league homers and Yangervis Solarte had a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning, helping the Padres beat San Francisco in their home opener.

Marlins 7, Mets 2

In New York, Zack Wheeler lasted just four innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, giving up Derek Dietrich’s go-ahead, two-run triple and Christian Yelich’s two-run homer in the Mets’ loss to Miami.

Brewers 2, Cubs 1 (11)

In Milwaukee, Ryan Braun scored from third base on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Brewers a victory over Chicago.

Reds 2, Cardinals 0

In St. Louis, Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John’s basketball player.

Diamondbacks 7, Indians 3

In Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt doubled in two during a five-run fifth inning and Arizona rallied from three down to beat Cleveland.

Tigers 6, Red Sox 5

In Detroit, JaCoby Jones capped a wild eighth inning with a bases-loaded walk, and the Tigers outlasted flu-bitten Boston to win their ninth straight home opener.

Orioles 6, Yankees 5

In Baltimore, Manny Machado and Seth Smith homered, and the Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to beat New York.

Rays 10, Blue Jays 8

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Evan Longoria homered during a five-run first inning against wild Francisco Liriano and Tampa Bay went on to outscore Toronto.

Rangers 10, Athletics 5

In Arlington, Texas, Nomar Mazara hit his first grand slam and had a career-high six RBIs to lead the Rangers over Oakland for their first victory of the season.

Royals 5, Astros 1

In Houston, Jason Vargas got his first win in nearly two years and Kansas City topped the Astros.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki was 0-for-3.

Twins 3, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Phil Hughes pitched six strong innings for his first win in almost a year and Minnesota defeated the White Sox for its first 4-0 start since 1987.

Angels 5, Mariners 1

In Anaheim, Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered, and Jesse Chavez (1-0) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ triumph over Seattle.