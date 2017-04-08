Otani interview to air on ’60 Minutes’

A feature on Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters pitcher Shohei Otani will be aired in the United States on Sunday evening, CBS News said Friday on its website.

Otani, whose abilities to pitch and hit prompted reporters group that votes on postseason awards in Japan to change its voting rules last year, was named to the Pacific League’s all-league (Best Nine) team both as best pitcher and best designated hitter.

In an interview in Sapporo earlier this year, the 2016 PL MVP told “60 Minutes” of facing two of his favorite major leaguers, slugger Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and left-handed ace Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although the 22-year-old Otani has yet to throw a pitch in a game this season due to a bone spur in his right ankle and an injury to the joint he suffered and aggravated last autumn, his hitting has continued to impress. Through his team’s first seven games, Otani had five doubles and two home runs to go with his .423 batting average.