Olympic marathon champ fails drug test

Defending Olympic and London marathon champion Jemima Sumgong of Kenya has failed a drug test, the IAAF has confirmed.

The BBC quoted the sport’s governing body as saying Sumgong tested positive for EPO during a surprise test in Kenya.

Sumgong was the points leader in the World Marathon Majors series and was in line to receive a $250,000 bonus when the two-year cycle is completed in Boston on April 17. The series said it won’t name a women’s winner until doping officials have resolved her case.

WMM general manager Tim Hadzima said the series is distressed to learn of the reports but that, “if true, they indicate that we are gaining ground in our long-standing fight against doping.”

The World Marathon Majors awards prizes to runners with the top finishes over six of the most prestigious annual marathons, plus the Olympics and world championships.