Lucic buries Sharks with third-period hat trick

Facing a third-period deficit in a game crucial for Edmonton’s playoff positioning was just the kind of situation the Oilers were thinking about when they acquired Milan Lucic last summer.

He delivered in a big way.

Lucic scored three goals in the third period and Edmonton took a big step toward claiming home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason by beating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 Thursday night in a possible playoff preview.

“His tonight was tremendous,” coach Todd McLellan said. “You throw the three goals out, even. His physicality, his ability to keep plays alive, power play execution, I thought he was tremendous.

“We’re lucky to have him at this time of the year. That’s exactly what we brought him in for.”

The Oilers moved two points ahead of the Sharks in the Pacific Division and can clinch home ice in the first round by earning one point in their final two games against Vancouver. Edmonton also is still alive in the division race if it wins the final two games and Anaheim loses its finale in regulation.

“We want to go into the playoffs with our game sharp and confident,” Lucic said. “There’s a lot to play for heading into these two games. Nothing is guaranteed.”

Connor McDavid scored his 30th goal to extend his point streak to 12 games and Oscar Klefbom had four assists for the Oilers, who have not started a playoff series at home since the 1991 Campbell Conference final. Cam Talbot made 13 saves to earn his franchise-record 41st win, breaking the mark set by Grant Fuhr in 1987-88.

Brent Burns and Joel Ward scored for the banged-up Sharks, who have not beaten a Western Conference playoff team since a win over Chicago on Jan. 31. Martin Jones made 28 saves.

“We’re still confident,” forward Jannik Hansen said. “We would’ve loved to win this game and had a chance to secure home ice here on Saturday. Now it’s out of our hands.”

Penguins 7, Blue Jackets 4

In Newark, New Jersey, Pittsburgh clinched home-ice advantage for its first-round playoff series against Columbus with a victory over the Devils.

The Penguins got goals from seven players, two assists from Sidney Crosby — including a spectacular no-look, backhand pass to give Conor Sheary a shot into an open net — and 34 saves from Matt Murray in picking up their 50th win of the season.

In Other Games

Senators 2, Bruins 1 (SO)

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 1

Islanders 3, Hurricanes 0

Ducks 4, Blackhawks 0

Jets 5, Blue Jackets 4

Blues 6, Panthers 3

Wild 4, Avalanche 3

Predators 7, Stars 3

Flames 4, Kings 1

Coyotes 4, Canucks 3