Hoffman fires 65 to lead Masters

Dustin Johnson withdrawing from the Masters was shocking enough. Then Charley Hoffman delivered a surprise of his own.

In a raging wind that left most players celebrating anything around par, Hoffman ran off seven birdies over his last 11 holes Thursday for a 7-under 65 that gave him a four-shot lead over Masters newcomer William McGirt.

So tough was Augusta National in gusts that approached 65 kph that Hoffman and McGirt were the only players who broke 70. Hoffman didn’t have reason to believe he would be one of them after a pair of three-putt bogeys early in the round.

“After that, I can’t remember missing a putt,” he said.

Hoffman’s four-shot lead was the largest at the Masters for the opening round since Jack Burke Jr. had a four-shot lead in 1955.

Lee Westwood, who has the credentials as the best player to have never won a major, ran off five straight birdies late in the afternoon and salvaged a 70. Only eight other players broke par, a group that included Phil Mickelson, Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.

Rory McIlroy, needing only a green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam, used a nifty short game to stay in the mix. He saved two tough pars after missing the green in the wrong spots on Nos. 10 and 11, ran off three birdies in the middle of the back nine, and closed with another good par save for a 72.

Johnson never got a chance to see how he would fare.

Just under 24 hours before the world’s No. 1 player was to set out in search of a fourth straight victory, he was headed downstairs at the home he is renting to move his car in a downpour when he slipped while wearing socks and landed on his left elbow and lower back.

He tried to play. He wanted to play. Even after warming up, when he felt pain upon impact on two out of every three swings, he headed to the putting green to give it a shot. But that’s as far as Johnson got. Instead of going to the first tee, he took a sharp right toward the clubhouse and soon was on his way home.

“I can’t do it,” Johnson said. “I don’t feel there’s any chance of competing.”

There have been four other players at No. 1 in the world who didn’t play a major. But none as abruptly as this when at the top of their game. Johnson had won his last three tournaments and was the betting favorite at the Masters.

Worse yet, he expects his back to feel good enough to play by the weekend.

“If it would have happened on Monday, I don’t think we’d have any issues. But it happened Wednesday,” he said. “To have a freak accident happen, it sucks. It sucks really bad.”

Not having Johnson around didn’t make the Masters any easier.

The wind was so strong that it blew golf balls some 6 feet on the greens as Adam Scott and defending champion Danny Willett were getting ready to putt.

The par-5 15th hole, historically the easiest at Augusta National, was the ninth hardest because of strong gusts and a back pin. No need to explain that to Jordan Spieth. One shot spun back into the water. Another shot went well over the green. He made a quadruple-bogey 9 and shot 75.

“If you catch the wrong gust at the wrong time, then you look stupid, like I did on 12,” Thomas Pieters said. “But that’s just Augusta, I guess.”

Pieters reached 5 under until a pair of double bogeys on the back nine, including the par-3 12th, that sent him to a 72.

McGirt, who qualified for his first Masters by winning the Memorial last year, thought he had a good omen when he saw Jack Nicklaus on Wednesday and the six-time Masters champion told him that Augusta and Muirfield Village had enough similarities that McGirt would be fine.

He made only one bogey, had a few tough par saves and a few birdies and shot 69.

Hideki Matsuyama struggled along with compatriots Yuta Ikeda and Hideto Tanihara.

Matsuyama, ranked fourth in the world, finished with a 4-over-par 76 in a round that went badly wrong after he opened with six straight pars. He ended the day in a tie for 54th along with Tanihara, while Ikeda sat two strokes ahead in a tie for 26th.

Playing in his sixth Masters, where Matsuyama made a mark as an amateur in 2011, he carded one birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey for his second worst opening round on the fabled course.

“The wind can’t be helped,” said Matsuyama, whose shots had been improving after suffering a recent slump.

“I was the one who failed to play in those conditions.”

Matsuyama had hoped to get in more practice before the opening round, but his final day of preparations had been wiped out by thunderstorms. When play started in earnest, he had trouble finding the range in the wind and cold.

Having hung in there through six holes, Matsuyama’s game began to fall apart on No. 7, where he double bogeyed after his hand came off the club on a tee shot into the trees. He then three-putted on No. 8 for bogey.

Matsuyama began to regain his form at the end of his round, when he set up but failed to sink birdie putts on the final two holes. But such moments when his shots were true were few and far between.

“I want to prepare so that I can make shots like those,” Matsuyama said. “If I can play well, I still have a chance.”