Millsap, Hardaway boost Hawks past Celtics

With Paul Millsap back on the floor, Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer likes his team’s chances to get in the playoffs.

“At some point, we just needed to win a game, and I think that’s where our focus is,” Budenholzer said. “These are good teams in these next games that will prepare you for the playoffs.”

Millsap scored 26 points in a reserve role, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and Atlanta snapped a two-game skid with a 123-116 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points, Jae Crowder had 24 and Marcus Smart 18 for the Celtics. They have dropped two in a row after winning five of seven.

Rookie Taurean Prince finished with a career-high 20 points, and Dennis Schroder added 18 for Atlanta. The Hawks had lost nine of 11.

Millsap, recovering from a knee injury, credited steady ball movement and strong pick-and-rolls with his team’s strong night offensively.

“That’s how we’ve got to play,” he said. “This is our team, and if we continue to do that, we’ll be able to score.”

Schroder hit a straightaway 3 to make it 116-107 with 2:07 remaining before Thomas’ corner 3 with 55.3 seconds to go cut the lead to five. The Celtics didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Boston fell 1½ games behind Cleveland for the East lead, but is still two games ahead of third-place Toronto. Fifth-place Atlanta, which led by 20 in the third, moved one-half game ahead of Milwaukee. The regular season ends next Wednesday and the playoffs start next weekend.

One night after losing by 23 at home to the defending champion Cavaliers, Boston allowed 71 points in the first half and trailed by 16 at halftime.

The Celtics were sluggish defensively and looked tired during much of the night on Atlanta’s end, getting outrebounded 52-38 and getting called for too many fouls underneath.

Boston coach Brad Stevens liked what he saw, though, from his bench.

“Sometimes you feel like you found something in a loss, and I feel like we can build on this one,” Stevens said. “Last night, no. This one, yeah.”

Millsap didn’t start for the second straight game as Budenholzer works him back from a sore left knee. The four-time All-Star won’t play Friday at Cleveland, missing his ninth game in the last 11, but he’s expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Cavs.

“The first few possessions out there, it took me a little bit to get in a groove,” Millsap said. “I think I got an offensive foul and ran over a guy, but as soon as I settled down I was able to get going.”

Al Horford, in his second game back in Atlanta after spending his first nine seasons with the Hawks, was whistled five times by the middle of the third and went to the bench with just two points, two rebounds and three assists. He finished with four points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Horford was a classy citizen and tireless worker on the court, but fans, still upset that he left as a free agent, again booed him every time he touched the ball.

“The most frustrating thing for me was the fouls,” he said. “It just took my out of my rhythm. That was hard for me.”

Wizards 106, Knicks 103

In New York, Bradley Beal scored 25 points and made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in Washington’s victory over the Knicks.

John Wall added 24 points and eight assists for the Wizards.

Bulls 102, 76ers 90

In Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and helped give Chicago’s playoff hopes a needed boost.

The Bulls, Miami and Indiana entered the night with 38-40 records and in a three-way tie for seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Butler had his fourth career triple-double.

Rajon Rondo sat out with a sprained right wrist and Dwyane Wade missed another game with a fractured right elbow.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led the 76ers with 18 points.

Pacers 104, Bucks 89

In Indianapolis, Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the hosts beat Milwaukee to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Jeff Teague added 15 points and seven assists for the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Magic 115, Nets 107

In Orlando, Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds to help carry the Magic past Brooklyn.

Aaron Gordon added 21 points, Jodie Meeks had 20, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the hosts.

Jeremy Lin led Brooklyn with 32 points.

Trail Blazers 105, Timberwolves 98

In Portland, Allen Crabbe had 25 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard added 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Portland, which held onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference ahead of the Denver Nuggets with three games to go.

Andrew Wiggins had 36 points for Minnesota, which has already been eliminated.