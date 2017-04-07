Harvey looks like ace of old as Mets top Braves

Matt Harvey walked from the mound to the dugout and raised his glove with his pitching hand, acknowledging fans chanting his name.

At least for a night, The Dark Knight returned.

“I obviously have one less rib, but I feel strong and ready to go,” Harvey said after leading the New York Mets over the Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Thursday in his return from major surgery.

Harvey (1-0) won for the first time since May 30. In his previous appearance on July 4, he was chased by Miami in the fourth inning and stared at the field from the dugout, a white towel draped over his left shoulder, a despondent look on his face.

“I remember getting booed off the field last year, so I think kind of flipping that switch a little bit and keep moving forward,” he said. “It was exciting.”

Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead, two-run double and Wilmer Flores a two-run homer against Jaime Garcia (0-1), who made his Atlanta debut after eight seasons with St. Louis.

A year after helping the Mets reach the World Series for the first time since 2000, Harvey struggled to a 4-10 record with a 4.86 ERA in 2016. He felt numbness in his fingertips against the Marlins and did not pitch again, undergoing surgery July 18 to correct a Thoracic Outlet Syndrome injury caused by the compression of nerves, blood vessels or both in the area between the neck and armpit.

Harvey was 0-4 with a 5.89 ERA in five spring training starts. The 28-year-old right-hander’s fastball was consistently in the 150-kph range — even reaching 155 kph — and he needed six pitches to get through the first inning, eight in the second, 10 in the third and 11 in the fourth.

“You’re going to look hopefully in the middle of the summer and he’s going to be back to where he was,” New York manager Terry Collins said.

With the Mets in Harvey’s favored blue jerseys for the first time this season, he allowed three hits in 6⅔ innings, leaving after Matt Kemp’s second solo home run. Harvey threw 55 of 73 pitches for strikes, fanned four and walked none in a game that breezed by in 2 hours, 28 minutes.

“The demeanor, even when he ran out to the bullpen, reminded me of a couple of years ago,” said d’Arnaud, the Mets catcher.

Acquired from the Cardinals in a December trade, Garcia gave up four runs and six hits in six innings, and both batters he walked scored. Garcia became the Braves’ first left-handed starter since Manny Banuelos on Sept. 6, 2015.

“The way Harvey was going, any runs were probably too many tonight,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

D’Arnaud doubled to the left-center gap on a hanging curveball in the fifth for a 2-1 lead and Flores drove a low breaking ball about 1 meter from the left-field foul pole in the sixth. Flores hit .340 with 11 home runs in 100 at-bats against lefties last year.

Trailing 6-2, Atlanta loaded the bases in the eighth before Fernando Salas struck out Dansby Swanson.

Kemp, who also has four doubles this week, homered in the fifth and seventh innings for his 11th multihomer game.

“Long season,” he said. “Just got to keep going.”

Mets leadoff hitter Jose Reyes singled in the seventh, ending his 0-for-12 start. Braves leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte reached on a broken-bat infield hit in the eighth, his first hit in 13 at-bats this season.

Brandon Phillips went 0-for-3. He had gotten a hit in all 35 of his previous road games at the Mets, the longest road hitting streak at one opponent since Joe Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals hit in 46 consecutive games at Brooklyn from 1933-37.

Diamondbacks 9, Giants 3

In Phoenix, Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer and Arizona won a four-game series over San Francisco at Chase Field for the first time in nine years.

The Diamondbacks needed seven tries to win a home series in 2016 but are 3-1 for the first time since 2013 under first-year manager Torey Lovullo. And they did it against the Giants, who won nine of 10 in the desert last season.

Arizona’s David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt hit solo homers off Jeff Samardzija (0-1), and Peralta and A.J. Pollock each had two RBIs.

Jorge De La Rosa (1-0) got one out and walked two after replacing Robbie Ray in the sixth inning.

Twins 5, Royals 3

In Minneapolis, Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco hit consecutive RBI doubles in the seventh inning, and the hosts dented Kansas City’s bullpen again to sweep the season-opening series.

White Sox 11, Tigers 2

In Chicago, Matt Davidson had his first career triple and first home run with the White Sox.

Athletics 5, Angels 1

In Oakland, Andrew Triggs pitched into the sixth inning for his second major league win, Ryon Healy homered to cap a four-run third and the Athletics beat Los Angeles for an opening four-game split.

Blue Jays 5, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Kendrys Morales hit his fourth career grand slam, Marcus Stroman pitched 6⅓ effective innings and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

Mariners 4, Astros 2

In Houston, Jarrod Dyson stroked a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning and Jean Segura drove in a run later in the inning to lift Seattle over the Astros.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Reds 7, Phillies 4

In Cincinnati, relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen connected for a pinch-hit homer that put the Reds ahead and the hosts overcame a rough major league debut by Rookie Davis to beat Philadelphia.

Rockies 2, Brewers 1

In Milwaukee, Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds homered and Antonio Senzatela pitched five strong innings in his major league debut to help Colorado edge the hosts.

Cubs 6, Cardinals 4

In St. Louis, in a most sticky situation, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina couldn’t find a ball that clung to his chest protector and Chicago turned the bizarre play into a late rally, beating St. Louis.

The Cardinals led 4-2 in the seventh inning when things became kooky at Busch Stadium.

Pinch hitter Matt Szczur led off by striking out on a pitch from Brett Cecil that skipped in the dirt. The ball bounced into Molina’s protector and appeared to get trapped by a sticky substance.

Molina kept looking around for the ball, and didn’t find it until Szczur safely made it to first base. The Gold Glove catcher could only smile and fans in sellout crowd laughed — really, who’d ever seen such a thing?

Catchers sometimes put pine tar somewhere on their uniforms, often around the shin guards, to help give them a better grip.

Once Szczur reached on what was scored as a wild pitch, the Cardinals lost their grip on this game.

After a walk, Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, three-run homer. The Cubs added another run later in the inning against Cecil (0-1).

Dodgers 10, Padres 2

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig homered twice to help the Dodgers rout San Diego.

Puig was 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Marlins 4, Nationals 3 (10)

In Washington, Justin Bour doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the 10th inning after the Marlins erased two leads against a shaky Nationals bullpen, and Miami earned its first win of the season.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the seventh in a pinch-hit at-bat.

Pirates at Red Sox — ppd.