Baker to miss judo worlds due to shoulder injury

Mashu Baker told the All Japan Judo Federation he will sit out this summer’s world championships, a source said Thursday.

Baker, who won the men’s 90-kg gold at the Rio Olympics last summer, dislocated his right shoulder on Sunday at the national invitational weight class championships. He is mulling having surgery.

The 22-year-old, who had repeatedly dislocated the shoulder prior to Rio, also informed officials he will skip the national championships on April 29 in the open weight category.

Baker was the federation’s preferred pick in the 90-kg division at the worlds starting on Aug. 28 in Budapest, but the AJJF will now need to decide whether to send a replacement.