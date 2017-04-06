Cavs’ ‘Iron Man’ Thompson’s streak ends at 447 consecutive games due to thumb injury

Tristan Thompson’s “Iron Man” streak is over. The Cavaliers’ run of bad luck isn’t ending.

Thompson sprained his right thumb Tuesday and didn’t play in Wednesday’s first-place showdown at Boston, ending his consecutive games played streak at 447 — a team record and the longest active stretch in the league. Thompson’s streak dated to Feb. 10, 2012, his rookie season.

“He’s hurt. He’s out tonight and he’s out Friday. That’s all I know,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said before Cleveland took on the Celtics Wednesday.

The Cavs started Channing Frye in Thompson’s place against Boston.

The relentless rebounder got hurt during the third quarter of Tuesday’s win over Orlando, and Thompson didn’t travel with the team. The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the sprain and Thompson will miss the matchup with the Celtics as well as Friday’s home game against Atlanta.

“He got it bent back going from a rebound I think it was,” Lue said of how Thompson’s injury occurred.

Lue said the focus now is on moving forward, however long he is out.

“It’s unfortunate. But we’ve been in this position all year long,” Lue said. “Guys gotta step up and be ready to play and we know that. And guys understand that. So we just gotta come together until we get Tristan back.”

The Cavs said his status will be “updated as appropriate,” leaving the possibility Thompson, who is averaging 8.1 points and 9.3 rebounds, could miss more time as the regular season winds down.

His injury is another tough blow for the defending champions, who have been forced to shuffle their lineups all season because of key injuries.