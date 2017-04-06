Several teams jockeying for playoff position

As the regular season marches toward the finish, the division title winners Tochigi Brex (East), Kawasaki Brave Thunders (Central) and SeaHorses Mikawa (West) can survey the other 15 clubs jockeying for position in the standings.

Through Sunday, five of eight playoff spots are settled, with the Alvark Tokyo (36-13) and Chiba Jets (34-15) earning spots for the circuit’s first postseason tournament as East representatives.

With the division winners and second-place finishers in each division moving on to the playoffs, only two more wild-card positions are up for grabs. And with either the Alvark or Jets certain to finish as the East’s runner-up, there remains another competition: to nab the other spots.

So where does this battle stand?

The San-en NeoPhoenix (27-22) and Sunrockers Shibuya (24-25) are both looking to lock up the No. 2 spot in the Central, with the Niigata Albirex BB (21-28) facing even greater great odds.

In the West, meanwhile, it’s still a wide-open chase for at least the runner-up spot, and maybe a wild-card berth.

Looking up at the SeaHorses (39-10) are a quartet of West teams that are mathematically alive: the Ryukyu Golden Kings (24-25), Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (23-26), Osaka Evessa (23-26) and Kyoto Hannaryz (22-27).

A lot can happen between now and regular-season finales on May 7.

Such as:

✹ Which of the playoff-chasing teams will get hot over the next few weeks?

✹ Which players will elevate their games?

✹ Which coaches will concoct the best strategies?

✹ Which teams will be benefit from a bit of good luck?

✹ Which teams may be helped by playoff spoilers who help shake up the stands, a little or a lot?

All of these questions could play into what happens. It should be interesting and entertaining.

Stay tuned.

Summer ball

The launch of the Big3, the new 3-on-3-summer halfcourt circuit in the United States featuring a big mix of former NBA personnel, could also include at least two players who’ve been a big part of Japanese teams this decade.

Former NBA guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who suited up for the Hannaryz during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 bj-league seasons, and current NeoPhoenix forward Josh Childress have entered the Big3’s draft.

Among the announced coaches for the new league are Allen Iverson (player-coach), Julius “Dr. J” Erving, George “Ice Man” Gervin, Clyde Drexler and Rick Barry.

The 10-week season is set to tip off on June 25.

Catching up with . . . Taj Finger

Former Niigata Albirex BB Oita HeatDevils standout Taj Finger is a grad assistant coach for Georgia Tech.

Texas Christian routed Georgia Tech in the NIT final on March 30 in New York.

Finger, a Stanford University alum, is among the growing list of former pro players in Japan, both Japanese and foreigners, who have entered the coaching ranks in recent years.

Coaching honor

Former Tokyo Apache assistant coach Casey Hill, in his fourth season at the helm for the Santa Cruz Warriors, is the NBA Development League’s March/April Coach of the Month, it was announced on Monday.

Under Hill’s leadership, the Warriors closed out the regular season with 11 wins in 13 games. Santa Cruz rolled to six consecutive victories to secure the Western Conference’s fourth seed for the D-League playoffs.

Hill led the Warriors to the 2015 D-League title.

After the Apache, who were piloted by Casey’s father Bob, folded in 2011, the bj-league set up a new team, the Tokyo Cinq Reves, to fill the void left by the capital city club. That team now competes in the B. League’s third division.

Did you know?

The Sunrockers’ Kenta Hirose is the league leader in steals, averaging 2.0 per game.

Weekend schedule

Here’s a rundown of first-division matchups for this week: Kawasaki vs. San-en starts on Friday, while Mikawa vs. Nagoya, Chiba vs. Tochigi, Osaka vs. Kyoto, Tokyo vs. Sendai, Shibuya vs. Yokohama, Toyama vs. Niigata and Shiga vs. Ryukyu tip off on Saturday.

On Monday and Tuesday, Hokkaido will play host to Akita.