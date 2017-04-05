NHL skipping Olympics. Ovechkin: ‘I don’t care _ I just go’

Alex Ovechkin isn’t budging. Jonathan Toews is preparing for a possible showdown with owners. Justin Faulk is just plain angry that the NHL pulled the plug on the Olympics.

A day after the NHL said that it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, disappointed players hit the ice Tuesday and tried to understand how something they have treasured for the past 20 years could be taken away so easily.

The NHL insisted the matter is closed, but a host of questions remain, from how national teams will fill their rosters to how the league will deal with players who plan to go anyway.

“Somebody going to tell me, like, don’t go, I don’t care — I just go,” Washington Capitals superstar Ovechkin said.

Faulk, a Carolina Hurricanes defenseman who played for the United States in Sochi in 2014, called the NHL decision “brutal,” and said he didn’t read the full explanation because “I don’t believe half of their reasoning.”

“I don’t think there’s any reason that we shouldn’t be going,” he said. “That’s pretty much the thoughts on it from every player in the league.”

Some players don’t believe it’s even the final answer.

In reiterating his intention to represent Russia next February, Ovechkin called the league’s decision a “bluff.”

Matt Duchene of the Colorado Avalanche, who won gold with Canada in Sochi, suggested it could simply be “posturing.”

Asked if he thought the matter was over, NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said: “I hope it’s not over. You don’t ever give up. You hope you can come back to it. But that’s not a decision which rests with us.”

Toews and others were fed up the Olympics was even a matter of dispute.

“It automatically turns into a negotiation,” said Toews, two-time gold-medal winner and captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Just seems like it comes down to what can they get out of us when the next (collective bargaining agreement) negotiation rolls around? It’s not about the long-term goals of our game and growing it and the bigger picture.”

Asked about a lockout, Toews answered that he “wouldn’t be surprised . . . we’re already hitting some road bumps with something like this, that we’re headed in the same direction.”

Most players know nothing of the days when the NHL wasn’t part of the games, so the news that they won’t get that chance in Pyeongchang didn’t sit well.

“Growing up, watching Sweden in the Olympics and the men’s hockey, our whole high school stood still,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “Olympics, that’s what a lot of kids dream about.”

Fellow Swede Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators called it a “terrible decision” that he hopes changes.

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby echoed Mike Babcock, his coach for consecutive Olympic gold medals with Team Canada, by calling it disappointing.

“When you begin negotiations and things like that, I really thought something was going to be able to get worked out and unfortunately that’s not the case,” Crosby said. “From what I heard it was kind (of) typical negotiations, then it kind of came out of nowhere with the announcement.”

Crosby said there’s “always that possibility” that the door remains open for a deal to get worked out.