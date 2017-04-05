Bruins clinch place in postseason

David Pastrnak’s wide postgame grin had much less to do with the two goals he scored than the two points he helped Boston pick up with a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay.

The victory Tuesday night was all the Bruins needed to clinch their first playoff berth since 2014.

“It’s a new feeling. I’m enjoying it a lot,” said Pastrnak, who was still a few months out from being drafted the last time the Bruins played a postseason game. “I think every single guy in this room did his job today and that’s why we got the win.”

Drew Stafford and Zdeno Chara also scored for the Bruins, who extended their season-high winning streak to six games. More importantly, by winning in regulation, Boston guaranteed a return to the postseason after missing out the last two years.

“It’s kind of a nice feeling to be in postseason again,” Chara said. “This team battled through some ups and downs throughout the year and it was one of those years where we really had to come together.”

Boston fans wary of another collapse in the final weeks celebrated by cheering throughout the final two minutes. After the final horn, the Bruins skated from the bench and swarmed goalie Tuukka Rask following his career-best eighth shutout of the season.

