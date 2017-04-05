Hanyu, Uno to compete at World Team Trophy

World and Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno will take to the ice for Japan at the upcoming World Team Trophy in Tokyo, the Japan Skating Federation said Wednesday.

Hanyu and Uno finished one-two at last week’s world figure skating championships in Helsinki. Hanyu recaptured the world title for the first time in three years after scoring a record 223.20 points in the free program.

The high-school duo of Mai Mihara and Wakaba Higuchi will skate in the women’s competition at the April 20-22 World Team Trophy at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

Japan will face Canada, Russia, the United States, China and France in the six-team event.

“The Team Trophy is just around the corner so I need to stay focused,” Hanyu said.