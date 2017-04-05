Maeda, Iwakuma fall in first outings of 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda gave up three runs over five innings and the Seattle Mariners’ Hisashi Iwakuma gave up two solo homers in an otherwise solid six innings as both Japanese lost their first starts of the season Tuesday.

Maeda (0-1), who notched 16 wins last year in his major league debut season, scattered six hits including a solo home run and walked two while striking out four in his 75-pitch outing at Dodger Stadium, where Los Angeles fell 4-0 to the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old right-hander got off to a shaky start, walking San Diego leadoff man Travis Jankowski with four straight balls after two strikes. He gave up a base hit to Wil Myers an out later before cleanup hitter Yangervis Solarte’s RBI single to center.

He allowed another run in the first on a Ryan Schimpf sacrifice fly, and then came Solarte’s solo shot in the third.

“It was my first start of the year and I was a little uptight,” Maeda said. “I went into the game but wasn’t as aggressive as I should have been. I should have tried to take the game to them more.

“It won’t happen next time.”

At a windy Minute Maid Park in Houston, Iwakuma (0-1) held the Astros to four hits and struck out two while walking three in six innings, but the Mariners lost 2-1 to the Astros.

“I had a quality start. I was able to concentrate and get my spirits up,” said the 35-year-old Iwakuma.

“Maybe it was the wind,” he said, referring to the two homers he gave up to Brian McCann and Marwin Gonzalez.

At Busch Stadium, Koji Uehara tossed a 1-2-3 seventh as the Chicago Cubs edged the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1.

“My splitter didn’t work,” said the 42-year-old Uehara, who also worked a scoreless inning Sunday. “It’s important to pitch my style but I haven’t gotten the feel yet.”

Indians 4, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Carlos Santana led off with a home run while Carlos Carrasco struck out seven in his first start since breaking a bone in his right hand.

Carrasco missed the playoffs for the AL champion Indians after getting struck on his hand by a line drive last September, and then had some elbow discomfort this spring. The right-hander limited Texas to two runs and four hits in 5⅔ innings.

Yankees 5, Rays 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, CC Sabathia was sharp in his first start while Ronald Torreyes and Chase Headley both homered.

The 36-year-old Sabathia allowed three singles in five innings.

Tigers 6, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Justin Verlander struck out 10 to match the most by a Detroit pitcher on opening day since Mickey Lolich in 1970 as the Tigers backed him with three home runs.

JaCoby Jones, Nick Castellanos and Ian Kinsler connected against Jose Quintana, and Detroit sent Rick Renteria to a loss in his debut as White Sox manager.

Angels 7, Athletics 6

In Oakland, Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

The late comeback came on a night when Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker made his first appearance since being struck in the head by a line drive off Kyle Seager’s bat in Seattle last September.

Rockies 6, Brewers 5

In Milwaukee, Greg Holland earned his second save in two days with Colorado, and Gerardo Parra hit a three-run double.

Holland tossed a perfect ninth for the Rockies, who have opened the season with 8⅓ scoreless innings from their bullpen.

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 4

In Phoenix, Gorkys Hernandez drove in four runs as San Francisco bounced back from blowing a save in its season-opening loss.

Johnny Cueto went five innings for the win, despite giving up home runs to Arizona hitters Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt.