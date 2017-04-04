Concussion lawsuit could impact rugby

A landmark concussion lawsuit by a former National Rugby League player has rocked Australia’s sporting community and could have far-reaching consequences for how the condition is diagnosed and treated.

While sport often dominates headlines in Australia, experts want more focus on head knocks — an “invisible injury” sometimes dismissed as a badge of honor in a macho culture — and their long-term impact.

A driver of change could be James McManus’s legal action against the Newcastle Knights, in which he claims his former club breached their duty of care to him over several years.

The ex-winger alleges he was encouraged or allowed to keep playing after sustaining concussions, Fairfax Media reported. A brain injury prematurely ended his career.

“It’s one of those things where I know players are suffering with things and are probably unaware that concussions are the cause of it,” the 31-year-old said in February after launching his case.

“You don’t want to be in the position where you are the first to do something, but I think things have to change in the game, there’s no doubt about that.”

Concussion campaigner and veteran Australian Football League (Aussie Rules) player agent Peter Jess has launched a website urging former athletes to come forward, which could spark class actions or individual lawsuits.

“I’ve worked for over 1,000 players and they were young, healthy men when they first started,” Jess told AFP.

“I’m now seeing them as a range of damaged individuals in their 40s and 50s.”