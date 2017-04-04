Towns sparks T-Wolves past Trail Blazers

As Karl-Anthony Towns powered through Portland’s smaller frontcourt, the Trail Blazers found out just how much they’re going to miss big man Jusuf Nurkic down the stretch.

Towns had 34 points and 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped Portland’s six-game winning streak with a 110-109 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

It was the second game for Portland without Nurkic, who galvanized the team after coming over in a trade from Denver at the deadline.

He will miss at least the rest of the NBA regular season with a fractured right leg, leaving the Blazers to battle big frontcourts in San Antonio, Utah and one more time against Minnesota without him and just a 1½-game cushion on Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

“There’s a lot of good bigs out there and we’re thin right now. We’ve got Meyers (Leonard) and (Al-Farouq Aminu), who’s not really a five,” C.J. McCollum said. “So we’re in a tough position, but it’s not an excuse. We’ve got to go out there and play and make the best of it.”

Damian Lillard scored 25 points but made just 7 of 21 shots, including 3 of 11 3-pointers. His potential game-winning pull-up jumper at the buzzer glanced off the rim.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who bounced back from an ugly home loss to Sacramento that eliminated them from postseason contention on Saturday.

Injured Rose out for season

Derrick Rose’s season is over early because of knee surgery again.

The New York Knicks guard has torn left knee cartilage and the team said he will miss the remaining five games.

It was a surprising but all too familiar ending to Rose’s first season in New York. He sat out his third straight game Sunday against Boston, but the Knicks said the injury was just soreness and swelling, with coach Jeff Hornacek saying before the game that he believed Rose could play again this season.

Instead, Rose will go into free agency coming off arthroscopic surgery.