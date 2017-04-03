Nishikori drops to 7th in world rankings

Kei Nishikori dropped down three places to seventh in the latest ATP world rankings for men’s singles released Monday, five days after he was knocked out of the Miami Open in the quarterfinals.

Nishikori, who returned to his personal-high of fourth two weeks ago, played through pain in the tournament in which he was runner-up last year. He lost 6-4, 6-2 to Italian Fabio Fognini, who moved up 12 places to 28th.

The top three of Andy Murray (Britain), Novak Djokovic (Serbia) and Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) stayed the same, while Swiss star Roger Federer moved up two places to fourth after winning the Miami Open. Beaten Miami finalist Rafael Nadal of Spain also moved up two places, to fifth, followed by Canada’s Milos Raonic in sixth.