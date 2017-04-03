Capitals gain breathing room in race for division title

Braden Holtby turned away a furious third-period rally by the Columbus Blue Jackets and helped the Washington Capitals hold on for a big win as they try to put some distance ahead of their Metropolitan Division rival.

Holtby stopped 35 shots, Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist and the Capitals got away with a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday night. Washington, with a league-best 112 points, leads Pittsburgh by five points in the division. The Blue Jackets are another point back in third.

“I think in the second period, the last 10 minutes (Holtby) made some key saves and made them look real easy,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “We hung on and got it done.”

The loss was especially untimely for Columbus as it tussles with Pittsburgh for second place and home-ice advantage in their likely first-round playoff series.

Bruins 3, Blackhawks 2

In Chicago, backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 41 saves and Boston held on for its fifth straight win.

Blues 4, Predators 1

In St. Louis, Alexander Steen scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, David Perron had a goal and two assists, and the Blues prevented Nashville from clinching a playoff berth.

Lightning 6 Stars 3

In Tampa, Adam Erne scored twice and Ondrej Palat added a power-play goal and two assists.

Wild 5, Avalanche 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Erik Haula had a goal and assist and Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots.

Rangers 4, Flyers 3

In New York, Oscar Lindberg and Chris Kreider scored 2:09 apart midway through the third period, and the Rangers held on for their first home win in six weeks.

Islanders 4, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, Anders Lee scored third-period goals a little more than five minutes apart, and New York overcame the absence of captain John Tavares to stay in the playoff hunt.

Penguins 3, Hurricanes 2

In Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored power-play goals, Scott Wilson picked up his eight of the season and the Penguins held off the Hurricanes.

Sharks 3, Canucks 1

In Vancouver, Tomas Hertl scored twice in the first period and Martin Jones made 29 saves as San Jose beat the Canucks after losing Joe Thornton to an apparent injury to his left leg.

Ducks 4, Flames 3

In Calgary, Logan Shaw scored with 3:06 left in the third period.

Coyotes 2, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Anthony Duclair scored 3:09 into the second period, Mike Smith made 34 saves and Arizona ended the Kings’ slim playoff hopes.