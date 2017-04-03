South Carolina beats Mississippi State for first national title

Dawn Staley is going to savor her first NCAA championship. It took her a long time to finally be able to raise that trophy over her head.

A’ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals two years ago, losing to Notre Dame.

“It means that I can check off one of the things that had been a void in my career,” said Staley, who wore the championship net around her neck in the postgame press conference. “Something I wanted to do. It was one of two opportunities that I saw women play when I was younger — national championship games and Olympics. Those were things that I held dear and near to me growing up. Those were the things I saw and was shooting for.”

Wilson, a native of South Carolina who was Staley’s biggest recruit ever, was the key.

“I can’t put into words how much it meant to win the game for coach,” Wilson said. “She’s put in so much time and sweat into this. . . . It really means something special to bring this back home for such a great person like coach Staley.”

Mississippi State had all the momentum on its side after a shocking win over UConn on Friday night that ended the Huskies’ record 111-game winning streak. But the Bulldogs couldn’t muster the same effort against the Gamecocks. Morgan William, who had become the face of the tournament with the game-winner against the Huskies after a 41-point performance against Baylor, was held to just 8 points.

South Carolina (33-4) turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 45-31 advantage midway through the third quarter before the Bulldogs rallied. Mississippi State (34-5) slowly cut into its deficit, getting the score to 54-50 on Jazzmun Holmes’ jumper. That brought a huge cheer from the thousands of Mississippi State fans who made the 8-hour trip from Starkville, Mississippi.

But that’s as close as the Bulldogs could get.

The victory in front of a sellout crowd came one day after the Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team lost in the Final Four in Phoenix.