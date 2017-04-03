LeBron outduels George

The playoffs are nearing. The Cavaliers are already feeling the pressure.

LeBron James made a big 3-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime and scored 41 points to offset 43 by Indiana’s Paul George, and Cleveland opened its April schedule with an emotional 135-130 win, that took two overtime periods, Sunday over the Pacers, who remain on the outside of the postseason in the Eastern Conference.

James added 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 exhausting minutes — his most in more than four years — for the defending NBA champions, whose win was overshadowed by an angry exchange between James and teammate Tristan Thompson during a timeout late in the second OT.

James accepted blame for the argument and said he apologized to Thompson.

“I had good intentions but I was a little bit too demonstrative at that point in the game,” he said. “I can’t show up my teammates. Double T worked hard, he’s a big-time player for our team. I had good intentions of what I wanted to happen, but the way it came out, it didn’t look good on TV.”

Thompson was reluctant to discuss the incident.

“We’re family,” Thompson said. “Little miscommunication in the huddle. Move forward. We’re family. Got each other’s back always. Move forward.”

Kyrie Irving made four free throws in the final 16.5 seconds and Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland stayed within a half-game of Boston for the East’s top spot. The Cavs visit the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston.

George was magnificent in defeat, scoring 19 straight points in the overtimes and adding nine rebounds and nine assists. But he couldn’t prevent the Pacers from their eighth straight road loss.

“If we play like that to finish the season off I’ll be happy with where we land,” George said. “If we can give this effort, we’ll make the playoffs.”

C.J. Miles added a season-high 27 points for Indiana, tied with Miami for the No. 8 spot with five games left. However, the Heat have the tiebreaker.

After going 7-10 in March, the Cavs began their postseason push with a solid win. But they still had lapses in focus and execution, and Thompson was screaming mad after a blown defensive assignment allowed George to hit a 3 that pulled the Pacers within 128-127 with 49 seconds left.

Love followed with a 3-pointer, and after Indiana called timeout, a heated Thompson stormed to the bench and shouted at James. Thompson walked away and sat on the scorer’s table by himself. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue came over, grabbed his arm and tried to get his players to make up.

“That’s part of the game,” Lue said. “You like to see that passion, and a lot of times take it out on the other team. They were both mad and frustrated, but that’s what you want to see. We wanted to win that game and it was a big play. Some miscommunication right there, but they got over it.”

Celtics 110, Knicks 94

In New York, Isaiah Thomas scored 19 points in just 24 minutes and Boston remained atop the Eastern Conference with its 50th victory of the season.

Jaylen Brown added 16 for the Celtics, who will be no worse than tied with Cleveland for the best record in the East when they host the defending NBA champions on Wednesday.

Warriors 139, Wizards 115

In Oakland, Stephen Curry hit nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, also dished out eight assists, and Golden State moved closer to locking up the Western Conference’s top playoff seed by beating Washington.

Hornets 113, Thunder 101

In Oklahoma City, Kemba Walker scored 29 points to help Charlotte overcome Russell Westbrook’s sixth straight triple-double.

Lakers 108, Grizzlies 103

In Los Angeles, D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and three Lakers had double-doubles in a victory over Memphis.

Mavericks 109, Bucks 105

In Milwaukee, Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Spurs 109, Jazz 103

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven assists, and the Spurs held off Utah in a matchup of postseason-bound teams.

Bulls 117, Pelicans 110

In New Orleans, Jimmy Butler scored 39 points and Chicago sustained its playoff push.

Raptors 113, 76ers 105

In Toronto, Serge Ibaka scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17.

Nets 91, Hawks 82

In New York, Brook Lopez scored 29 points, Jeremy Lin had 15, and Brooklyn spoiled Paul Millsap’s return to the lineup by beating Atlanta.

Nuggets 116, Heat 113

In Miami, Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, and Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler each added 19.

Rockets 123, Suns 116

In Phoenix, Patrick Beverley scored a career-high 26 points and the Rockets sent the Suns to their 12th straight loss despite not having James Harden in the lineup.