Ventforet beat Consadole for second straight win

Two well-taken goals gave Ventforet Kofu their second straight win in the J. League first division on Sunday, dispatching promoted Consadole Sapporo 2-0 at home in the day’s only fixture.

Veteran midfielder Akihiro Hyodo scored a delightful volley in the 42nd minute and Brazilian defender Eder Lima volleyed home seven minutes after the break as Ventforet moved up to 11th in the table on seven points. Consadole (four points) are 15th.

“Both teams are organized and I thought there won’t be many chances, and putting away those few opportunities was key,” said Hyodo, who joined Kofu ahead of this season and is playing in J1 for the first time in six years.

And the 34-year-old got on the scoresheet in style. A cross from the right was twice cleared by the Sapporo defense but only as far as the edge of the box, and Hyodo volleyed it first time with his favored left foot into the top right-hand corner.

“The manager (Satoru Sakuma) told me not to get into the box too much when crosses come in. The second ball fell my way so I just went for it,” Hyodo said. “I’m really happy with it and feel I can make a fresh start in J1 from here.”

Eder Lima’s was also eye-catching as he jumped to meet a corner from the left and drove a fierce right-footed volley into the back of the net.

Consadole defeated another struggling side, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, at home before the international break for their first win, but their attacks withered at Yamanashi Chuo Bank Stadium as the game went on.