Flyers win after goalie collapses

Flyers rookie goalie Anthony Stolarz made the best of a scary situation.

Stolarz stopped 26 shots after replacing Michael Neuvirth early in the first period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 Saturday night.

Stolarz, who arrived at the Wells Fargo Center just five minutes before the opening faceoff as an injury replacement for Steve Mason, entered the game 7½ minutes into the first period after Neuvirth collapsed in his crease.

“I never experienced anything like that,” Stolarz said. “It was a whirlwind of emotions and I’m glad Neuvy’s OK and we were able to get a win for him.”

Neuvirth was carted off the ice on a stretcher and later taken to Pennsylvania Hospital, where he was “awake and alert,” according to Flyers general manager Ron Hextall. Neuvirth stopped all six shots he faced.

“We sent him to the hospital for precautionary reasons and everything so far has been good,” Hextall said, adding that Neuvirth will not make the team’s trip to New York for Sunday night’s game against the Rangers.

Brayden Schenn, Colin McDonald and Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers, who won their fourth straight game to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. Philadelphia remained six points behind Boston for the second wild-card playoff spot in the East with four games remaining for each team.

Cory Schneider stopped 38 shots for the Devils, who lost their sixth straight (0-4-2) and are now 2-14-4 in their last 20 games. New Jersey has been shut out eight times this season.

“It’s a theme we’re not proud of but it’s happened more than once,” Devils right wing Mike Cammalleri said.

Bruins 5, Panthers 2

In Boston, David Krejci scored after a poor clearing attempt by Florida goalie Reto Berra, leading the Bruins to the win.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, Brad Marchand got his team-leading 39th goal and Noel Acciari also scored.

The Bruins still trail both Toronto and Ottawa by a point in the Atlantic Division, but hold a four-point edge over Tampa Bay for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot.

Jets 4, Senators 2

In Winnipeg, Mathieu Perreault scored the go-ahead goal 7:46 into the third period, lifting the Jets to their fourth straight win.

With the score tied 2-2, Perreault took a pass from Bryan Little and fired a shot past Mike Condon, who had Jets forward Patrik Laine standing in front of him with the screen, to put Winnipeg ahead.

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 4

In Detroit, Auston Matthews scored twice to lead Toronto past the Red Wings.

Matthews’ second goal of the night with 1:09 left, gave Toronto a 5-3 lead, but proved to be the winner when Detroit’s Mike Green tallied with 44.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

Canadiens 2, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Alexander Radulov scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift Montreal over the Lightning.

Phillip Danault also scored and Carey Price stopped 21 shots for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens.

Stars 3, Hurricanes 0

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jason Spezza scored, Kari Lehtonen earned his third shutout of the season and Dallas snapped a two-game skid.

John Klingberg and Devin Shore added empty-netters and Lehtonen stopped 25 shots in his second shutout n six starts to help the Stars deal a serious blow to the Hurricanes’ already slim playoff chances.

Predators 3, Wild 0

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored 10 seconds apart late in the second period, and the Nashville snapped a two-game skid.

Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for his third shutout this season as the Predators pulled into a tie with St. Louis at 91 points. The Blues hold the tiebreaker, and the Predators visit St. Louis on Sunday.