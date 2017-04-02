Badminton pair claim Indian Open title

Japanese seventh seed Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto won the India Open doubles championship on Sunday, their first title in a BWF Super Series event.

The pair, who are ranked 13th in the world, came from behind to defeat compatriots and third seeds Naoko Fukuman and Kurumi Yonao 2-1.

The seventh-ranked Fukuman and Yonao won the first game 21-16, but Tanaka and Yonemoto took the second 21-19 before cruising in the third 21-10.

“Japanese have been winning this tournament for the past two years and we definitely wanted to win it,” said Tanaka, referring to Rio Olympic gold medalists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

The pair, ranked first in the world, won the last two tournaments in New Delhi but skipped it this time.