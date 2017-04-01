’70s shot put star Oldfield dies at 71

Brian Oldfield, the brash, bearish shot put star who helped popularize the spin technique, has died. He was 71.

He died Sunday in his hometown of Elgin, Illinois, USA Track and Field said on its website.

Oldfield was the first to throw the shot put over 72 feet (21.9 meters), and he kept building on that mark.

His 75-foot (22.86 meter) throw in 1975 still ranks fourth in the world. He finished sixth in the shot put in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Oldfield was 195 cm and about 128 kg during his prime.