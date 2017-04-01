U.S. women blank Canada at worlds

The U.S. women’s hockey team, fueled and fired up by an opportunity to play in a tournament it was willing to sit out, started fast and strong against its rival in a highly charged and physical game.

Brianna Decker broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and Nicole Hensley stopped 18 shots, lifting the Americans over Canada 2-0 on Friday in the world championship opener for both teams.

“Built-up energy,” said U.S. defenseman Megan Keller, who hails from suburban Detroit. “We were all excited to get out here and get the first game rolling.”