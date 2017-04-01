Flames clinch playoff spot
San Jose's Chris Tierney controls the puck against Calgary on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

AP

CALGARY, ALBERTA – Brian Elliott had another stellar game and helped the Calgary Flames secure their second trip to the playoffs in eight seasons.

Elliott stopped 36 shots to improve to 14-2 in his last 16 starts, Matt Stajan got his first goal in 24 games during Calgary’s three-goal second period, and the Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Alex Chiasson and Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary.

Blackhawks 3, Blue Jackets 1

In Chicago, Artemi Panarin had two goals, Corey Crawford made 32 saves and the Blackhawks beat Columbus.

Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (SO)

In New York, Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist in regulation and then got the clinching tally in the shootout as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game skid.

Coyotes 6, Capitals 3

In Glendale, Arizona, Christian Dvorak scored two unassisted goals and the Coyotes chased Capitals goalie Braden Holtby early while snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak.

Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (SO)

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene scored shootout goals, Calvin Pickard had 27 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout and Colorado beat St. Louis.

Islanders 2, Devils 1

In New York, Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored to help the Islanders preserve their slim playoff chances.

Kings 2, Canucks 0

In Vancouver, Jarome Iginla notched his 625th career goal and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves to lead Los Angeles.

