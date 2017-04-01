Flames clinch playoff spot

Brian Elliott had another stellar game and helped the Calgary Flames secure their second trip to the playoffs in eight seasons.

Elliott stopped 36 shots to improve to 14-2 in his last 16 starts, Matt Stajan got his first goal in 24 games during Calgary’s three-goal second period, and the Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Alex Chiasson and Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary.

Blackhawks 3, Blue Jackets 1

In Chicago, Artemi Panarin had two goals, Corey Crawford made 32 saves and the Blackhawks beat Columbus.

Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (SO)

In New York, Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist in regulation and then got the clinching tally in the shootout as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game skid.

Coyotes 6, Capitals 3

In Glendale, Arizona, Christian Dvorak scored two unassisted goals and the Coyotes chased Capitals goalie Braden Holtby early while snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak.

Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (SO)

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene scored shootout goals, Calvin Pickard had 27 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout and Colorado beat St. Louis.

Islanders 2, Devils 1

In New York, Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored to help the Islanders preserve their slim playoff chances.

Kings 2, Canucks 0

In Vancouver, Jarome Iginla notched his 625th career goal and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves to lead Los Angeles.