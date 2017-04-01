Medvedeva retains world title; Mihara rallies to finish 5th

Evgenia Medvedeva retained her world title on Friday to make her the favorite for Olympic gold next year.

Medvedeva broke her own world record total score with 233.41 points as she became the first woman to win back-to-back titles in 16 years.

Mai Mihara rallied from 15th in the short program to finish fifth in her first senior worlds with 197.88, but with Wakaba Higuchi (188.05) coming in 11th it was not enough to secure three spots for Japan at the Pyeongchang Games.

Japan needed its top two finishers to place a combined 13th or better to clinch three slots, but was unable to do it. Russia, Canada, and the United States all secured the maximum three entries.

The 17-year-old Russian’s free program ended with an expression of despair as her character learned she lost a loved one, but that quickly turned to a broad grin of satisfaction with another impeccable skate.

Despite the aura of invincibility that comes from being unbeaten since November 2015, Medvedeva said her final skate was tough, and she was running low on “emotional strength” by the end.

“There were a lot of doubtful moments where I was right on the edge of a collapse,” she said. Toward the end, “you’re skating and thinking, ‘When will this be over?’ ”

Medvedeva said she sometimes struggled to stay calm and avoid distracting thoughts she compared to “bugs in my head, scratching.”

“Sometimes they try to put you off and you have to cope with it, and I managed to do that today.”

Medvedeva’s success in winning consecutive titles bucks a recent trend for Russian skating stars to burn out after a major championship success. Both the 2014 Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova and 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva struggled to recapture the form that took them to their greatest successes.

Medvedeva insists she doesn’t mind the spotlight that will come with being the favorite for the Pyeongchang Olympics — and the star of a Russian Olympic team which has faced repeated scandals.

“I’ll feel that people support me and that will give me strength. I really hope for that,” she said, though she added she tries “never to think about” the games.

Canadian skaters left with silver and bronze as Kaetlyn Osmond took second place with 218.13 points, and Gabrielle Daleman was third with 213.52. They were Canada’s first women’s medalists since 2009.

Osmond’s silver medal capped a remarkable comeback story after she broke her leg badly in 2014, putting her skating career in jeopardy, while Daleman’s biggest struggle has been to convince herself she belongs among the world’s best.

“I just felt so relaxed and so confident going into this program,” Daleman said, admitting that until recently “I didn’t really trust or believe in myself.”

U.S. champion Karen Chen led the American team in fourth, and last year’s silver medalist Ashley Wagner was seventh.

Russian Anna Pogorilaya finished her skate in tears after falling three times. She had been one point off third place following the short program, but plummeted to 13th.

Earlier, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took the lead in the ice dance, chasing a third career title following a lengthy career break.

The Canadians scored a record 82.43 points to a Prince medley, and beat their own short dance world record by almost two points.

Virtue and Moir, who won the 2010 Olympics, skipped two seasons before returning to competition last year. They last competed at the worlds in 2013.

“That was a great skate. We worked hard, we prepared, but we felt the pressure today,” Moir said. “We knew we had to bring our best, and that’s why we came back.”

Despite being unbeaten since their comeback, Moir said he and Virtue were nervous.

“You’re feeling the butterflies and you’re trying to eat lunch and it won’t go down. You get out and you’re shaky, exhausted at the beginning of your program, but we’re happy with the skate,” he said.

Two-time defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were second with 76.89. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States were third with 76.53.

The free dance is on Saturday.