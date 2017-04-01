DeRozan lifts Raptors over Pacers

After playing cat and mouse with the Indiana Pacers for much of the first half Friday night, the Toronto Raptors scored 34 points in the third quarter to take full control.

With DeMar DeRozan’s 40 points leading the way, they cruised to a 111-100 victory Friday night, the Raptors’ seventh straight home win over the Pacers.

“We can’t give them hope or let them catch a rhythm,” DeRozan said. “The next thing you know, we’re fighting again. We understood that and that was on my mind coming out for the second half and trying to push it out there and get us going.”

Tied 62-62 with 5:50 left in the third, the Raptors used an 18-6 run to end the quarter, and didn’t let up the rest of the way.

DeRozan’s seventh 40-point game of the season did much of the damage. The All-Star guard was 11 of 26 from the floor to register his 30th game of 30 points or more this season.

Paul George led the way for Indiana with 28 points.

Cavaliers 122, 76ers 105

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 34 points, Kyrie Irving poured in 24 and the Cavaliers ended a turbulent and troublesome March with an easy victory.

Celtics 117, Magic 116

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points, Jae Crowder had 18 and the Celtics rallied to beat Orlando.

Warriors 107, Rockets 98

In Oakland, Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Klay Thompson had 20 and Golden State got key plays down the stretch from just about everybody, using a big fourth quarter to hold off Houston.

Pelicans 117, Kings 89

In New Orleans, Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins had 37 points and 13 rebounds in his first game against his former club.

Spurs 100, Thunder 95

In Oklahoma City, Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, and San Antonio rallied from 21 down in the third.

Grizzlies 99, Mavericks 90

In Memphis, Mike Conley scored 28 points and Zach Randolph added 22 points and 12 boards for the Grizzlies.

Hornets 122, Nuggets 114

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 31 points, and Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky took over in the fourth quarter for the hosts.

Knicks 98, Heat 94

In Miami, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee added 20 and New York led nearly the entire way.

Bucks 108, Pistons 105 (OT)

In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton hit a 3 with 40.7 seconds left in overtime.

Jazz 95, Wizards 88

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 19 points and the hosts downed Washington.