Osaka Toin rallies past Riseisha to capture national invitational title

Osaka Toin High School scored five nine-inning runs to see off Riseisha 8-3 to claim its second National High School Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Koshien Stadium.

Osaka Toin, which last won the title in 2012, broke a 3-3, ninth-inning tie on pinch hitter Ippei Nishijima’s two-run home run off Yu Takeda. Three more runs all but sealed the outcome of the first final competed between two representatives from Osaka Prefecture.

Before a crowd of over 40,000, Osaka Toin led through solo shots in the first two innings. Kyota Fujiwara hit his second of the day in the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

Riseisha, however, tied it in the eighth. With two outs and one on, two singles and a double evened the score, but only momentarily.