Kawasaki reaches deal with Hawks

Utility man Munenori Kawasaki is returning to his first pro club, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, who announced Friday a deal had been reached.

He returned to Japan on Friday and was introduced at a news conference on Saturday. He agreed to a one-year deal.

Kawasaki, 35, left the Hawks as a free agent after the 2011 season. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and last season for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

He appeared in just 14 games with the Cubs in 2016 and was cut from their major league camp on Tuesday.