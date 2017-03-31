Nishioka to have knee surgery next week

Yoshihito Nishioka, who withdrew from the Miami Open after complaining of pain in his left knee, said Friday on his Twitter account that he will be have surgery to repair a torn knee ligament.

The 21-year-old, who is ranked 58th in the world, returned to Japan for tests after sustaining the injury while leading 4-2 in the first set of his second-round match against American Jack Sock at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 24.

“I was doing well, so I’m disappointed, but I’ll focus on recovering and think only about that for now,” he said, adding that he is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday.