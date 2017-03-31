Uno in 2nd place after short program at worlds as Hanyu struggles to 5th

Rising star Shoma Uno sits in second place behind two-time defending champion Javier Fernandez of Spain after the short program at the world championships onThursday.

Yuzuru Hanyu, looking to reclaim the world crown he won in 2014, got off to a slow start, getting a 1-point reduction for not taking his start position on time and failing to pull off a combination jump to place fifth.

The 19-year-old Uno, who finished third in the Four Continents championships and won the Sapporo Asian Winter Games in February, cleanly executed a quadruple flip, a quad-triple toe loop combination and a triple axel en route to earning his personal best 104.86 points.

“I’m happy to get a very high score,” said Uno, whose short program mark was the third highest in the world. “I think the accumulation of all the successes and failures I experienced this past year led to this performance.

“Last year I ended up in tears. This was a lesson,” Uno stated. “This year, I’ve been focusing, to be able to finish this competition with a smile.”

Trailing Fernandez by 4.19 points, Uno said he wants to enjoy his free skate on Saturday just as he did in the short program and show a performance that he would “not regret.”

Five-time reigning European champion Fernandez, 25, got 109.05 points — also his personal best and the second highest on record behind Hanyu’s 110.95 scored last winter — for his high-level jumps including two quads, spins and step sequences.

Facing fierce competition from athletic teenage skaters such as Uno and U.S. champion Nathan Chen, comparative veterans Fernandez and Chan said they were happy to show they still have what it takes to compete.

“We always want to try and skate our best and to surprise everybody. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t happen,” said Fernandez, who made his world championship debut 10 years ago. “I’ve been in this game forever.”

Canada’s Patrick Chan, who won three consecutive world titles through 2013 and took the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, is in third place with 102.13, followed by last year’s bronze medalist Jin Boyang of China at 98.64.

“I almost psych myself out by seeing and acknowledging what they’re doing and then forgetting about what I need to do,” said Chan, who won the world title in 2011, 2012, and 2013. “I have to remind myself what are my strengths … I am in a whole different situation, whole different generation of skaters, than when I won my first world title.”

Hanyu, who was penalized for not going into his start position within 30 seconds after taking the ice, began with a powerful quad loop but lost balance after landing the quad salchow — the first of a planned quad-triple combination jump — and barely managed to tack on a double toe loop after regaining his posture.

“I’m very frustrated,” said the 22-year-old Olympic champion who received 98.39 points. “That quadruple salchow was a pain. I don’t know why I can’t learn from my past experiences. I’m filled with disappointment.”

Four Continents champion Chen was sixth with 97.33, blaming nerves which made him “a little slow,” and a problem with his boots.

In other action, China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the pairs competition.

After finishing second in the last two world championships, Sui and Han finally won pairs gold thanks to a smooth program set to “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” despite a fall on a triple salchow. That capped a remarkable recovery for the pair after surgery on Sui’s feet meant they couldn’t compete this season until last month.

“We made our best performance today and we were ourselves,” Han said. “The audience can feel our emotion and our story.”

Their total of 232.06 points denied veteran German star Aliona Savchenko a sixth career world gold. She won the previous five with ex-partner Robin Szolkowy, but had to settle for 230.30 points and silver with Bruno Massot on Thursday.

Russians Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took third with 219.03 just a day after Morozov’s blade sliced into his partner’s leg during training. She required 10 stitches.

“Skating was really difficult for Evgenia,” Morozov said.

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford came to Finland seeking a third straight world title, but finished seventh on 206.06. They were dogged by injuries as damage to a muscle in Radford’s hip prompted him to consider withdrawing, and Duhamel said she may have a stress fracture in her left foot.

“I came to the world championships to do whatever it takes,” Duhamel said. “There was no way I was going to let that energy affect me negatively.”