Veteran guard Stephens returns to Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are bringing back Lance Stephenson.

More than two years after the brash 195-cm guard left in free agency, the Pacers re-signed Stephenson on Thursday — just in time to fill a gaping hole as they try to make a final playoff push. Stephenson is scheduled to appear at a news conference in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon and is expected to make his first game appearance Sunday at Cleveland.

“We’re very happy to have Lance back as part of our team,” president of basketball operations Larry Bird said in a statement released by the team. “We always knew he wanted to come back here, and we feel now is the right time, not only for the rest of this season, but moving forward.”

Terms of the deal were not provided by the team. Stephenson’s listed agent, Alberto Ebanks, did not return repeated messages left by The Associated Press.

The Pacers are hoping Stephenson can breathe life back into a team that has faded in recent weeks. With two straight losses, Indiana fell from a tie for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday into the No. 8 position heading into Thursday night. Chicago, with has an easier closing stretch, is just 1 1/2 games behind Indiana.

Bird and the Pacers already know what Stephenson can do.

Indiana took the former Cincinnati star in the second round of the 2010 draft, and he progressed from bench player to starter to routine triple-double threat. In his first four seasons with Indiana, Stephenson averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. In the playoffs, he was even better — posting averages of 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists as he helped the Pacers make consecutive runs to the Eastern Conference finals.