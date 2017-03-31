LeBron passes Shaq for 7th on NBA scoring list

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers just might be at their lowest point since the King came home three years ago. Either way, they’ll have to do better than this if they’re going to be crowned again.

Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler scored 25, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cavaliers 99-93 Thursday on a night when James moved into seventh place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

James passed Shaquille O’Neal, finishing with 26 points. That gave him 28,599 for his career — three more than O’Neal. But the big night by the four-time MVP couldn’t prevent the Cavaliers from matching a season high with their third straight loss.

That dropped the defending champions a half-game behind Boston for the Eastern Conference lead and left them with a 6-10 record in March.

“Just in a bad spot right now,” said James, who had 10 rebounds and eight assists. “I’m not disappointed with the effort. Just in a bad spot. We need to figure it out.”

For Mirotic, it was his second straight game with 28 points and six 3s. He also had 10 rebounds, finishing a strong March.

“I feel it’s my time now. It’s never too late,” he said. “It’s a very important moment for the team.”

Rajon Rondo added 15 assists, Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and the ninth-place Bulls moved within a game of Miami and Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.

They also finished 4-0 against Cleveland to complete their first sweep of the Cavaliers since they took all three games during the 2011-12 season.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Cavaliers, while Tristan Thompson added 15 points and nine rebounds. But the Bulls dominated Cleveland 37-21 in the third quarter to wipe out a nine-point halftime lead and hung on down the stretch.

“We won’t be perfect in one day,” Irving said. “But it’s no time to hold your head, I’ll tell you that. . . . We’re gonna be just fine. It’s ugly right now. It’s real, real ugly.”

James entered needing 23 points to tie O’Neal and matched him when he scored on a layup with 7:29 left in the game. He took sole possession of seventh place when he hit one of three free throws to make it 90-83 with 4:28 remaining.

But it was not an easy night for the Cavaliers.

Kevin Love fouled out with eight points and 10 rebounds when he got whistled on a basket by Butler moments after James tied O’Neal.

Rondo was able to get into the paint, particularly in the third quarter. That didn’t hurt Butler or Mirotic, who was connecting all game.

“I definitely want to get back into the playoffs, and these young guys haven’t experienced it,” Rondo said. “I’m trying to push every day to find a way to get in. We can’t worry about other teams winning and losing. We need to go out every night and win these next seven to put ourselves in a position to get in.”

Timberwolves 119, Lakers 104

In Minneapolis, Ricky Rubio had a career-high 33 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points to lead the Timberwolves past Los Angeles.

Rubio shot 4 of 5 on 3-pointers and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points for Minnesota (30-44), which has now won more games than it did last season. The Timberwolves had 30 assists and only 11 turnovers.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and D’Angelo Russell had 14 points and seven assists for the Lakers (21-54), who have lost 17 of their last 19 games.

Los Angeles’ Brandon Ingram missed his third straight game with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

Trail Blazers 117, Rockets 107

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 31 points and 11 assists, leading the Trail Blazers past Houston.

Jusuf Nurkic had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with 19 points for Portland, which has a season-high five-game winning streak and a 1 ½-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

James Harden finished with 30 points and eight rebounds to lead the Rockets. Harden’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave Houston 1,078 3s, an NBA single-season record.

Portland held a 96-85 lead into the fourth, but the Rockets made a run early in the quarter. Trevor Ariza’s dunk tied the game at 105 with 2:29 left, but Nurkic’s post-up gave Portland the lead right back with 2:05 remaining.

Allen Crabbe sealed the win with steal on Harden, taking it coast-to-coast to give the Blazers a 113-105 lead with 1:12 left.

Pistons 90, Nets 89

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Marcus Morris had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Ish Smith hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, helping Detroit edge Brooklyn.

Smith, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, gave the Pistons an 87-86 lead with 30 seconds left. Brook Lopez missed a 3-pointer on the Nets’ ensuing possession, and Detroit sealed it at the free-throw line.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 15 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jeremy Lin each had 14 points for Brooklyn. Lopez added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Clippers 124, Suns 118

In Phoenix, Blake Griffin scored 31 points, Chris Paul added 29 points and 10 assists and Los Angeles held on to hand the Suns their 10th loss in a row.

Devin Booker returned to the Suns’ lineup and scored 33 while playing in front of his former college coach, Kentucky’s John Calipari, and matched his season high with nine assists, but fouled out with 4:45 to play.

The Clippers (46-31), coming off a home win over Washington on Wednesday night, pulled within a game of Utah (46-29) for the No. 4 playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Booker, three games removed from his 70-point outburst in Boston, missed Tuesday’s game in Atlanta with a sore right ankle.

Rookie Tyler Ulis, who also played for Calipari, had 16 points and matched his career best with 12 assists. Marquese Chriss scored 20 for the Suns and Jamal Crawford had 19 for Los Angeles.