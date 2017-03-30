Blackhawks skate past short-handed Penguins

Patrick Kane darted behind the Pittsburgh Penguins net, seemingly intent on trying to bend a wraparound past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Halfway there, the Chicago Blackhawks star changed his mind, instead flipping a backhand pass to Artemi Panarin at the left post. Panarin flicked the puck off an unsuspecting Fleury — caught looking the other way — and into the net.

Seems nobody can see the Blackhawks coming these days. Not even the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Kane’s sleight of hand set the tone for a lopsided 5-1 victory over the short-handed Penguins on Wednesday night. Panarin’s 26th of the season kickstarted a four-goal first period for Chicago, which moved closer to locking up the Central Division title by winning in regulation in Pittsburgh for the first time in 20 years.

“I think it’s good to know we can play like that, so let’s keep building,” Kane said. “Let’s try to get this momentum going into the playoffs where we’re firing on all cylinders.”

It looks like Chicago might already be there. Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots, albeit against a depleted Pittsburgh lineup missing stars Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Not that Crawford was complaining.

“Obviously, we scored a bunch of goals, but I thought our game was even better after that,” Crawford said. “We had some good kills to not give them momentum on their power play. It was a great game, full game for us.”

Fleury finished with 31 saves but received little help outside of Bryan Rust’s third-period goal. Pittsburgh saw its winless streak reach four games, dimming its chances of catching first-place Washington atop the Metropolitan Division. At this point, securing home ice in the first round might be a challenge.

Kings 4, Flames 1

In Calgary, Jarome Iginla scored his 100th game-winning goal, got an assist and drew blood in a fight during what might have been his Saddledome finale, helping Los Angeles beat the Flames in a brutal game.

The animosity stemmed from a game March 19, when Calgary rookie Matthew Tkachuk elbowed Kings defenseman Drew Doughty in the face. Tkachuk, a 19-year-old rookie, was suspended two games.

Capitals 5, Avalanche 3

In Denver, Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist, Jay Beagle and John Carlson also scored and Washington kept rolling with a over Colorado.

The Capitals have 110 points, five ahead of idle Columbus, and are on track to clinch the President’s Trophy for most points in the league for the second straight season. They’ve won six straight games.

Blues 3, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrik Berglund scored, Berglund added an assist and St. Louis beat the Coyotes.

The Blues have won 11 of their last 13 games.