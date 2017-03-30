Trio leaving UNLV basketball team

Three UNLV players say they are leaving the program after one season under coach Marvin Menzies.

The school announced Wednesday that Tony Baxter Jr., Zion Morgan and Jalen Poyser will not return next season.

Poyser played for previous coach Dave Rice and stuck around after the hiring of Menzies last year. The sophomore guard averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 assists in 31 games last season, including 21 starts.

Baxter, a freshman guard, played in 32 games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Morgan, a freshman guard, averaged 2.8 points in 27 games.

The departures leave Menzies with six open scholarships for next year. Four players have already committed to the class of 2017.