Warriors rally from 22 down to top Spurs

Golden State was emotionally prepared to shrug off a 22-point deficit during the first quarter in a key showdown with San Antonio.

After all, the Warriors have battled the scrutiny of failing to win an NBA championship last year after a record-setting regular season and have fought through a knee injury to Kevin Durant this season.

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Klay Thompson had 23 and the Warriors rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-98 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win.

“You don’t let go of the rope,” Curry said. “Whether it ends up in a win or a loss, you can’t ever feel like you’re out of it. Understanding based on the experiences we’ve had the last three years, we have what it takes to win all sorts of ways.”

Golden State extended its lead over San Antonio to 3½ games for the league’s best record, beating the Spurs for the first time in three meetings this season.

The Warriors rallied to beat the Spurs a day after defeating the Rockets 113-106 in Houston, giving Golden State consecutive wins over the West’s second- and third-winningest teams.

“This was a big win for us, a confidence booster,” said Warriors veteran David West, who scored 14 points.

The Spurs had a five-game winning streak halted in inglorious fashion. San Antonio got off to its best start of the season two days after dismantling Cleveland in a 29-point victory. The Spurs raced to a 33-17 lead in the opening quarter, matching their largest lead of the season after the first quarter. Golden State took control after that.

Kawhi Leonard had 19 points and five assists for San Antonio. Leonard shot 7-for-20 from the field while being guarded by a rotation of defenders.

Clippers 133, Wizards 124

In Los Angeles, J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers, helping the Clippers hold off Washington.

John Wall scored 41 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for the Wizards.

Thunder 114, Magic 106 (OT)

In Orlando, Russell Westbrook had 57 points — the most in a triple-double in NBA history — 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Thunder past the Magic.

Westbrook, a leading MVP candidate, led the Thunder to their largest comeback in team history, rallying Oklahoma City from a 21-point deficit in the second half as he recorded his 38th triple-double of the season.

Bucks 103, Celtics 100

In Boston, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Milwaukee knocked the Celtics out first place in the Eastern Conference.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 32 points.

Heat 105, Knicks 88

In New York, Goran Dragic had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Miami breezed past the Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and eight rebounds for New York, which was eliminated from postseason contention for the fourth straight season.

Hornets 110, Raptors 106

In Toronto, Marco Belinelli scored 21 points, Kemba Walker had 19 and Charlotte edged the Raptors.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Toronto (45-30), and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Hawks 99, 76ers 92

In Philadelphia, Dwight Howard had 22 points and 20 rebounds to lead Atlanta over the 76ers.

Pelicans 121, Mavericks 118

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, DeMarcus Cousins added 29 points and 16 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence, and the Pelicans beat Dallas.

Grizzlies 110, Pacers 97

In Memphis, Mike Conley matched his career high with seven 3-pointers on his way to 36 points for the Grizzlies.

Jazz 112, Kings 82

In Sacramento, Gordon Hayward scored 20 points, Rodney Hood poured in 18 and Utah whipped the Kings.