LeBron featured as crying baby in new TV ad

LeBron James is having a laugh at his reputation for being a “crybaby.”

The Cavaliers’ megastar is featured in a new Intel commercial in which he breaks down and cries after making a game-winning shot. As James hugs a teammate in celebration, and the camera circles in slow motion, the face of a crying baby is super-imposed over his own.

James has shown real tears on the floor before — most famously last June after carrying Cleveland to its first pro sports championship since 1964. He’s been accused of whining by opposing fans while winning three NBA titles and advancing to the NBA Finals six straight seasons.

Intel wants to showcase 360-degree technology that allows fans to view games from every angle. The 30-second commercial with James will debut Saturday during the Final Four. The company says it wants to “draw a parallel between our high-performance brand and this high-performing athlete.”