Konno out for four to six weeks with broken toe

Gamba Osaka midfielder Yasuyuki Konno, who broke his left toe during Japan’s away World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates last week, will need four to six weeks to recover fully from the injury, the J. League club said Wednesday.

Konno filled in for Japan captain Makoto Hasebe, who suffered a knee injury before the UAE game, and scored the second goal in Japan’s 2-0 win in Al Ain on March 23.

But the fractured little toe on the left foot prevented the 34-year-old from playing in Japan’s home qualifier against Thailand on Tuesday, when the hosts defeated the Thais 4-0.