Brazil punches ticket for World Cup

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina’s campaign stumbled after the shock suspension of Lionel Messi.

Five-time champion Brazil had been left waiting in suspense after goals from Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Marcelo handed it a 3-0 win over the Paraguayans at Sao Paulo’s Arena Corinthians.

But Uruguay’s upset 2-1 defeat to Peru in the day’s final South American qualifier combined with other results meant Brazil is mathematically guaranteed a place at next year’s finals in Russia.

The qualification completes an astonishing turnaround for Brazil, which less than a year ago was in crisis after taking only nine points from six games.

That run of results had left the Brazilians outside the qualifying places in sixth place.

The further embarrassment of a first-round exit at last year’s Copa America Centenario only deepened the sense of despondency.

However, the sacking of former coach Dunga and the appointment of former Corinthians coach Tite was the catalyst for a Brazilian resurgence.

That revival saw Brazil take maximum points from its next eight qualifying games, leaving it nine points clear on Tuesday with four games left.

“When I look at my family — the players — and when we talk to the fans and see how happy they are, that’s when you think ‘I’m part of something very special,’ ” Tite said after Brazil’s qualification was confirmed.

Against Paraguay, Brazil was already in party mode, with Coutinho opening the scoring on 34 minutes following a deft one-two with China-based midfielder Paulinho.

Neymar had a chance to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute from the penalty spot only to see his kick saved by Anthony Silva.

On 64 minutes, Neymar doubled Brazil’s tally, collecting the ball deep inside his own half and setting off on a surging run down the left flank.

Neymar’s dribble ended with him curling in a shot which took a slight deflection on its way into the Paraguayan goal. Real Madrid defender Marcelo added a late third to seal Brazil’s win.

While Brazil celebrated, Argentina and Messi were left digesting another stumble in their progress towards Russia as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat in La Paz.

Argentina had been rocked just hours before kick-off after confirmation Messi had been hit with a four-match ban following a ruling from disciplinary chiefs at world governing body FIFA in Zurich.

The Barcelona superstar was suspended for four of Argentina’s five remaining World Cup qualification matches for swearing at an official in a game against Chile last week.

Panama holds U.S.

Panama City AFP-JIJI

Clint Dempsey scored his fourth goal in two games as the United States was held to a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle with Panama on Tuesday.

Dempsey, who scored a hat-trick on his return to international soccer against Honduras last week, tucked away a 39th-minute goal for the U.S. after a superb run by Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

But American hopes of a precious away victory to follow last week’s 6-0 drubbing of Honduras were dashed after they conceded a soft equalizer through Gabriel Gomez on 43 minutes.