Oilers end 11-year playoff drought

The Edmonton Oilers are finally back in the playoffs.

Cam Talbot made 34 saves as the Oilers officially earned a postseason berth for the first time in 11 years with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

“It’s a special feeling tonight, especially seeing how passionate the crowd was and how excited they were,” Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “We’ve had some tough years, but it’s all worth it right now.”

Connor McDavid and Eric Gryba scored for the Oilers, who have won seven of their last eight games. Edmonton last made the postseason in the 2005-06 campaign.

“It’s definitely special, you saw the excitement in the building,” McDavid said. “The fans are excited, we’re excited. There is a lot of work left to be done still, though.”

Talbot agreed that the Oilers can’t celebrate as if simply making it into the playoffs is enough.

“That is just a checkmark next to our name,” Talbot said. “It is nice that we know we are going to be playing for it, but we have another race, and that is for first place in the division.”

Jarome Iginla scored and Jonathan Quick finished with 27 saves for the Kings, who have lost four of their last five and whose playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread.

“At this time of year you want to be locking up playoff spots and getting ready for a big push,” Kings assistant captain Jeff Carter said. “A little different, but we’ll play right to the end.”

Capitals 5, Wild 4 (OT)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, T.J. Oshie scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime to bookend Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick, Braden Holtby earned his 40th win and the NHL-leading Capitals beat the Wild for their fifth straight victory.

Sharks 5, Rangers 4 (OT)

In San Jose, Brent Burns scored a power-play goal 3:10 into overtime.

Ducks 4, Canucks 1

In Vancouver, Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves scored 74 seconds apart early in the first period.

Bruins 4, Predators 1

In Boston, Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from a one-game absence.

Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2

In Toronto, Auston Matthews broke Wendel Clark’s 31-year-old franchise rookie record with his 35th goal of the season.

Blue Jackets 3, Sabres 1

In Columbus, Cam Atkinson scored his team-leading 34th goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves.

Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Lee Stempniak and Joakim Nordstrom scored about five minutes apart in the first period.

Flyers 3, Senators 2 (SO)

In Philadelphia, Jordan Weal scored the only shootout goal after tying the game late in the third period.

Canadiens 4, Stars 1

In Montreal, Brendan Gallagher put the Canadiens ahead early in the third period.

Jets 4, Devils 3 (SO)

In Newark, New Jersey, Patrik Laine scored in the shootout.