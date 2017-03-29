Warriors beat Rockets for 60th win

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors didn’t get much time to celebrate their 60th win, not with a game at San Antonio coming Wednesday night.

Curry scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 25 and the Warriors built a big lead early and held on for a 113-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday to become the sixth NBA team to win at least 60 regular season games in three straight seasons.

The Warriors scored 37 points in the first quarter and never trailed on the way to their eighth straight victory.

After handling the third-seeded Rockets, the Western Conference-leading Warriors immediately shifted their focus to the Spurs, who are 2½ games behind them in the standings.

“This is an important time of the year, especially with our schedule and teams we have to go up against . . . all playoff teams and all atmospheres that, whether it’s home or road, that we need to win in,” said Curry, who tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

Golden State led by eight after a pair of free throws by Curry with just over three minutes left. Patrick Beverley countered with a tip-in layup for Houston, then was fouled when he was knocked down on a screen by Draymond Green seconds later.

James Harden missed a layup on the next possession before Green added a shot on the other end to put the Warriors up 107-99.

Another layup miss by Harden followed, and Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:46 left to send fans streaming to the exits.

“We just didn’t play well for whatever reason,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “This is not going to happen very often. This is a good learning experience . . . we’ve got to get better.”

Harden had 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 20th triple-double this season. Houston’s four-game winning streak ended on a night when the Rockets made just 5 of 31 3-pointers.

“They missed some open ones, but that’s obviously a big focus for us when we play these guys,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We try to keep them off the line, run them off the line and force them to beat us with 2s.”

Wizards 118, Lakers 108

In Los Angeles, John Wall scored 34 points and Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers and clinch the Southeast Division title for its first division crown in 38 years.

The Wizards ended the longest division-title drought in NBA history with their fourth straight victory.

“I didn’t know that,” coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “Now we’re fighting for playoff positioning.”

Heat 97, Pistons 96

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Hassan Whiteside tipped in a shot with his left hand as time expired to lift Miami.

Trail Blazers 122, Nuggets 113

In Portland, Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 33 points and 16 rebounds against his former team, CJ McCollum had 39 points and the Trail Blazers beat Denver to take hold of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Hawks 95, Suns 91

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder hit consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 17-1 run for a victory that snapped the Hawks’ seven-game losing streak.

Timberwolves 115, Pacers 114

In Indianapolis, Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give Minnesota a victory over the Pacers.

Bucks 118, Hornets 108

In Charlotte, Tony Snell scored a season-high 26 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds.

76ers 106, Nets 101

In New York, Dario Saric scored 23 points, Robert Covington had 21 points and 13 rebounds and undermanned Philadelphia beat the Nets.