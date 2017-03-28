Carolina goalie injured on final play in OT

Andreas Athanasiou chased down the puck in overtime and skated hard toward Carolina goalie Eddie Lack.

As Athanasiou scored the winning goal, he crashed into the goaltender — and Lack didn’t get up.

In a frightening end to the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 victory over Carolina on Monday night, Lack remained down on the ice for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Both teams remained on the ice and formed a semicircle to watch him. Lack flashed a thumbs-up as he was wheeled away, and the team released a statement saying Lack has “full feeling in his extremities” but was taken to a hospital for tests.

Lack said via his verified Twitter account shortly before midnight that he would be discharged from the hospital overnight and that “everything looks alright.”

“We’re not going to try to regroup. We are going to regroup,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “We’re going to come back with the right answer tomorrow, and right now, I think everyone’s thinking about their teammate, and that’s kind of where our thoughts are. . . .”

An official review determined that the puck was in the net before Athanasiou made contact with Lack. Replays indicated that Carolina’s Victor Rask hit Athanasiou just before the Detroit center collided with Lack.

“I had no idea I hit him,” Athanasiou said. “I just tried driving the net, and I felt (Rask’s) stick on my back. He hit me pretty hard. I just tried to put the puck in the net, and even after, I had no idea I came in contact with him. I didn’t know if it was me or (Rask).”

Lack finished with 23 saves for Carolina.

Athanasiou’s goal was his second OT winner in as many days. He beat Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk on Sunday.

This game originally was scheduled for Dec. 19, but was postponed when a Freon leak at the arena made for unplayable ice.

The two teams play their normally scheduled game on Tuesday night in Raleigh and it’ll be the Red Wings’ third game in three days.

Lightning 5, Blackhawks 4 (OT)

In Tampa, Yanni Gourde had a breakaway goal 4:25 into overtime and the hosts rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Chicago.

Victor Hedman set up the winner with his third assist of the game.

Predators 3, Islanders 1

In New York, Viktor Arvidsson scored early in the second period, Jusse Saros stopped 24 shots and Nashville held on to beat the hosts for its fourth straight win.

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Johansen also scored to help the surging Predators win for the seventh time in eight games.

Flames 4, Avalanche 2

In Calgary, Sean Monahan notched his team-leading 26th goal and added three assists for the Flames.

Blues 4, Coyotes 1

In St. Louis, Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jake Allen made 21 saves to help the Blues continue their mastery over Arizona.

St. Louis has won 10 straight games against the Coyotes.

Sabres 4, Panthers 2

In Buffalo, Brian Gionta scored while playing his 1,000th career game and the Sabres downed Florida.