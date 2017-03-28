WBO light flyweight champion Tanaka to make first title defense against Acosta

Kosei Tanaka will defend his WBO light flyweight title for the first time when he takes on Angel Acosta of Puerto Rico in May, his Hatanaka Boxing Gym announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Tanaka will put his title on the line at Teva Ocean Arena in Nagoya on May 20, when he faces top-ranked challenger Acosta.

The 26-year-old Acosta is 16-0 (16KOs).

“Not only are his punches strong, but he’s got solid counters. He’s a boxer with all-around skills,” Tanaka said after watching him fight in an elimination bout in Puerto Rico last month.

“Either way it will come down to a KO. It will be that kind of match. He’s an opponent I have to beat. I’ll beat him by flooring him.”

Tanaka also has a perfect record, with five of his eight wins by knockout.