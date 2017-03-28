Spurs pound LeBron, Cavs

The Cavaliers acknowledged having heavy legs, yet there is something far weightier on the minds of the defending NBA champions.

Cleveland is in the midst of one of its worst stretches this season and there is little time to fix it.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the ailing Cavs 103-74 on Monday night in a much-anticipated showdown that turned into a major letdown for Cleveland.

“The way we’ve been struggling, (the Spurs are) the last team that you want to play,” said LeBron James, who was fine after taking an elbow to the neck. “A well-oiled machine like this, they exploit everything that you’re not doing well at that point in time of the season and right now we’re not playing good basketball.”

James, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes, said he will play Thursday night at Chicago.

Cleveland (47-26) dropped its second in a row, set a season low for points and fell a half-game behind Boston (48-26) for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavaliers have nine games remaining, all against teams in the East, including a visit to Boston on April 5.

James said the standings “always matter,” but playing more consistently is far more important and he refused to blame injuries or an arduous schedule for the team’s troubles.

“It matters more that we’re playing better basketball than where we’re at,” he said. “If that results in us having the No. 1 seed, the No. 2 seed, 3 or whatever the hell it is, we need to play better basketball. That’s what it comes down to.”

What Cleveland is seeking, the Spurs have already found.

San Antonio (57-16) is two games behind Golden State (59-14) for the league’s best record entering a home game against the Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Spurs have won five straight and eight of 10 after sweeping the season series with the Cavaliers.

“It was a big game, but in the end, it’s just one game, and one win,” San Antonio guard Tony Parker said. “We’re trying to be consistent. We’re trying to play the same way every game. It was definitely surprising. Coming off a loss, I thought they would play with a lot more energy, but it can happen. It’s a long season. It’s just one game and I’m sure they’re going to bounce back and use this game as motivation.”

LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol added 14 points apiece for the Spurs.

San Antonio led by as many as 33 to the delight of the sold-out crowd, and the Spurs’ bench outscored the Cavaliers’ reserves 49-24.

“We did a good job coming out early and then keeping our foot on the pedal,” Leonard said.

Thunder 92, Mavericks 91

In Dallas, Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with seven seconds left and Oklahoma City erased a 13-point deficit in the final four minutes to beat the Mavericks.

Westbrook scored 37 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, with 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third straight triple-double.

Knicks 109, Pistons 95

In New York, Derrick Rose scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 25 and the Knicks handed Detroit another damaging defeat.

Carmelo Anthony added 21 points for New York after missing two games with a sore left knee. The Knicks snapped a five-game losing streak and avoided playoff elimination.

Raptors 131, Magic 112

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points and Cory Joseph had 15 points and 13 assists as the Raptors defeated Orlando for their sixth straight win.

Kings 91, Grizzlies 90

In Sacramento, Darren Collison scored 23 points and made two crucial free throws in the closing seconds to help the Kings hand slumping Memphis its fourth consecutive loss.

Jazz 108, Pelicans 100

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert had 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lead Utah over New Orleans.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans in the loss.