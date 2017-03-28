Disgraced Takagi apologizes to Giants, resumes career after signing developmental contract

Kyosuke Takagi, who re-signed with the Yomiuri Giants after facing a one-year ban for his involvement in illegal betting, restarted his career on Tuesday by extending his apologies to his manager, coaches and teammates.

The 27-year-old pitcher showed up in a black suit and bowed deeply to the members of the second and third teams who gathered in the team’s indoor training facility in Kawasaki, and was greeted with warm applause after his speech.

“I am terribly sorry for causing you all trouble on this occasion,” Takagi said.

“I promise to devote myself to baseball and never make the same mistake again. Thank you for accepting me.”

Takagi, who changed into his uniform to practice in the afternoon, signed a developmental contract with the Giants on Monday, when NPB announced his return to the game.

Takagi was suspended for one year on March 22, 2016, after he was found to have bet on a handful of baseball games at the urging of a Giants teammate. He was immediately fired by the Central League club.