Trio edge closer to 2018 World Cup

Germany, England and Poland all took another step toward World Cup qualification but the Netherlands’ failure to do the same cost national team coach Danny Blind his job on Sunday.

The Dutch association fired Blind one day after his team’s humiliating 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria in Sofia — a result that leaves the 2014 World Cup semifinalist in danger of missing out on a second successive major tournament after watching Euro 2016 at home.

The Netherlands is fourth in Group A behind France, Sweden and Bulgaria. Only the top team in each group qualifies automatically for next year’s tournament in Russia.

On the field Sunday, defending champion Germany remained on course with its fifth win from five games despite conceding its first goal in Group C. It beat Azerbaijan 4-1.

Little-used forward Andre Schuerrle scored two and set up another for the Germans.

“We absolutely fulfilled our duty,” Germany coach Joachim Loew said. “It was like a cup game against a team from a lower division. If you don’t go in at the top of your game, you make them stronger than they are.”

England, now the only team yet to have conceded so far in European qualifying, beat Lithuania 2-0 in Group F.

Jermain Defoe made an emotional return from exile in the victory. Though Joe Hart wore the captain’s armband, Defoe led the side out onto the pitch with a terminally ill five-year-old mascot, cancer-stricken Bradley Lowery, with whom the Sunderland striker has formed a bond.

With Lowery watching, the 34-year-old Defoe scored his first England goal in four years, striking 21 minutes into his 56th appearance.

“I had to keep my emotions in the beginning with little Brad with me,” Defoe said after his first England appearance since November 2013. “It was special just to be back.”

Defoe played almost an hour before being replaced by Jamie Vardy, who scored with his first touch to wrap up the win for England to extend its lead to four points following Slovenia’s first defeat.

It was neighboring Scotland that did England that favor, beating Slovenia 1-0 thanks to Chris Martin’s late goal.

Scotland climbed to fourth place and is only two points behind Slovakia, which moved into second by beating Malta 3-1 away.

In Group E, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski scored again as his first-placed team beat second-placed Montenegro 2-1.

The home side equalized through Stefan Mugosa’s first international goal but Lukasz Piszczek claimed Poland’s winner late to open up a six-point lead and leave Montenegro in a four-way scrap with Denmark, Romania and Armenia for second place.