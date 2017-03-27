Flyers prevail to keep faint playoff hopes alive

The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to balance desperation and cool heads as they make a last-gasp, late-season run at a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jakub Voracek and Dale Weise sparked Philadelphia’s four-goal third period and the Flyers finished a four-game road trip with a 6-2 win against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

“Obviously we know where we are in the standings,” Voracek said. “It’s not going to be easy to make the playoffs. We all know that. We have to look for the results on the other teams. We’re just trying to play a little relaxed, a little loose.”

Jordan Weal scored in the first period and Valtteri Filppula in the second, then the Flyers broke it open in the third. Weise got his fifth of the season and Voracek his 19th before Radko Gudas and Shayne Gostisbehere capped the scoring.

Steve Mason stopped 25 shots for the Flyers, who won for the fourth time in seven games.

Philadelphia is six points behind Boston for the second Eastern Conference wild card, with three teams ahead of them and seven games left.

“You look at it one game at a time,” Gostisbehere said. “We win, and it takes care of everything else. We just control what we can control right now and that’s winning games.”

Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Penguins, who missed out on an opportunity to move a point behind the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Pittsburgh, tied with Columbus for second place in the division, had its five-game point streak end and lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

The Penguins have lost their last three games, but two of those losses came in shootouts.

Red Wings 3, Wild 2 (OT)

In Detroit, Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime and lifted the Red Wings over reeling Minnesota, which has lost eight of nine and is 3-10-1 in March.

Stars 2, Devils 1 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime to lift Dallas.

Jets 2, Canucks 1

In Winnipeg, Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves and Adam Lowry scored a power-play goal in the third period to send the Jets past Vancouver.

Ducks 6, Rangers 3

In Anaheim, Andrew Cogliano scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves as the Ducks won their fourth straight game.